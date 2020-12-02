Vivo V20 Pro 5G hands-on review: First impression

Popular mobile-maker Vivo on Wednesday (December 2) unveiled the new V20 Pro for Rs 29,999, making it one of the very few mid-range phones to support 5G in India.

Prior to the launch, DH had received the Vivo V20 Pro review unit. I have spent some brief time with the new mobile and here are my initial thoughts.

Design and Display:

When looked at from the back, the V20 Pro looks exactly like the V20. But, I can't complain as the phone, particularly the Sunset Melody variant looks stunning in the sunlight. Why drop the winning formula?. In every angle you view the V20 Pro, its shell reflects different colousr resulting in psychedelic art-like form, and have to say, it is the best looking phone in the market.

Also, it has a sleek design. With just 7.39mm thickness, it is touted to be one of the thinnest phones in the market.



Vivo V20 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it is a bit different, the company has incorporated a notch, which houses dual-cameras on the top. It has a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) with AMOLED display having a pixel density of 408 ppi (pixels per inch) and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera:

Vivo V20 Pro houses a triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with f/1.89 aperture) backed by a 2MP Mono sensor (with f/2.4 ) and a wide-angle 8MP sensor, which will also assist intake capture macro (close-up shots) and portrait images with bokeh effect.



Vivo V20 Pro's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a primary 44MP (f/2.0) and is assisted by an ultra-wide 8MP (with f/2.28) sensor.



Vivo V20 Pro's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes pretty decent pictures even in the evening with fading sunlight, but I need a few more days to fully assess the Vivo's V20 Pro camera and tests it capability in the pitch darkness of the night and indoors with controlled light condition.



Vivo V20 Pro's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor + RAM + storage:

Vivo V20 Pro runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and is powered by Qualcomm's latest mid-range chipset 7nm class Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor backed by 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.1). The device responds fast in terms of loading apps, opening the camera, and other tasks. So far, it hasn't shown any sign of lag-ness as such.

Also, it comes with a 5G modem. With this, consumers, in the future, whenever the necessary infrastructure gets ready in India, will be able to enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps. Users can be able to download 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more in just a few seconds.



As far as the battery is concerned, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery. It is quite an engineering marvel given how slim the device. With this, it can do last a full day easily under normal usage.

But, we will get to know its capability when we run through its paces in the coming days. Stay tuned for a detailed review this week.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.