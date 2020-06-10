Vu brings new 4K Ultra LED smart TVs to India

Popular consumer electronics major Vu launched a new line of Ultra 4K LED smart TVs with prices ranging from Rs 25,999 to Rs 48,999.

The Vu Ultra 4K TVs come in four sizes-- 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. They have the same design language and come with Ultra-edge 4K(3840 x 2160p) Display that enhances 40 % brightness level to avail the best viewing experience even in daylight, the company claims.

They also boast high-performance special optical film that controls the amount of light entering through the backlight LEDs and this increases the viewing angle through its wide reflection. It also supports HDR10+ content and comes with Cricket mode and Active Contrast.

The Vu Ultra 4K series comes with a new Pro Picture Calibration feature that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range, and host of other technical features.

As far as the sound system is concerned, they come with the Upbeat Surround sound feature that promises immersive experience and particularly shines while watching sports. It comes with Built-in Dolby audio, DTS Virtual X Surround Sound, and comes with 30Watt box speakers.



The new Vu 4K Ultra. Credit: Vu



There is also a Parental Block feature, that allows elders to control content the children can watch on the Vu TVs.

Like all Vu TVs, the new Ultra 4K series too runs Android 9.0. It is backed by 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB Storage, and 2GB RAM. They support Play Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Play Licensed Apps on Remote.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, they come with built-in Google Chrome Cast, Bluetooth 5.0 + WiFi + HDMI CEC and ARC, Vu ActiVoice Remote with voice-search and Google Assistance.

They feature three HDMIs (type: 4K@ 60fps with HDCP version 2.2), two USB ports, one digital output (optical), earphone jack, RF (Analogue, Digital DVB-T/DVB-T2), one AV input and one ethernet port (RJ45 connector).

The new Vu Ultra 4K series will be competing with Xiaomi's Mi LED smart TVs, Thomson TVs, recently launched Realme smart TVs, and will soon be joined by affordable OnePlus TVs next month.

