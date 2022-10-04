Vulnerabilities detected in Google Chrome, update your desktop browser now: CERT-In

More and more people are coming online than ever before and with increased reliance on digital services, there are also increased cases of bad actors preying on naive users.

People are advised to exercise caution while browsing the internet and not venture into shady websites. Having said that, technology companies too, have the responsibility to make the internet safe for all. Google has been putting genuine efforts into that aspect, but from time to time, there will be an oversight that leads to the creation of security loopholes.

In the latest instance, multiple vulnerabilities have been detected on the Chrome browser, reported Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the state-run cyber security agency.

"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system," CERT-In said.

Even Google has acknowledged the presence of vulnerabilities on Chrome and has released a new security patch. But, it has decided not to publish the details yet, as it may get misused by bad actors to carry out attacks on any targeted individual. But, will reveal only when the update process gets completed.

Users with Chrome browsers on their desktop have been advised to update their browsers to the latest version-- Chrome 106.0.5249.61 ( Mac/Linux) and 106.0.5249.61/62( Windows).

The update is being rolled out in phases and it will take a few weeks to reach all corners of the world.

