WhatsApp announces cross-platform chat history transfer feature

WhatsApp is undeniably the most the used messenger app in the world. It is free and has the simplest user interface, easy enough for a rookie to get the hang of it in no time. Also, lately, it has been launching series of new features including the popular disappearing message feature. And, earlier this month, it released the View Once feature, wherein an image or video instantly deletes itself after just one view.
But, it lacked one key feature to allow users to transfer their chat history from one platform to another like from iOS to Android and vice-versa. Now, the company has finally answered the prayers of millions of people.
"WhatsApp will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history - including voice notes, photos, and conversations - in a seamless and secure way if you choose to switch mobile operating systems," said the company.
WhatsApp revealed that it will be releasing the cross-platform message history transfer in phases to both Android and iOS-based iPhones in the coming weeks.
Initially, it will be available for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, which by the way just got launched on August 11. Meaning, if you are currently owning an iPhone, you can transfer the chat history from your device to Samsung's latest phones.
WhatsApp has noted that the devices should have at least Android 10 or newer version to carry out chat history transfer. But, this feature will be coming in a few weeks time.
