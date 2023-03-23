WhatsApp desktop app for Windows launched; Android tablet, Mac versions coming soon

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch of the new dedicated WhatsApp messenger app for Windows PC.

Users can now find WhatsApp on Windows Store and install the app. With this, users can make E2E (end-to-end) encrypted video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

Also, the new Windows desktop app now promises to load faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users.



WhatsApp for Windows. Credit: Meta



"WhatsApp started as a mobile app and those roots remain as strong as ever. But with hundreds of millions of people using WhatsApp on computers and tablets, we’re focused on making the messaging and calling experience across devices even better," Meta said.

After Windows, Meta is beta testing Windows for Apple Mac devices and plans to bring the public soon.



WhatsApp now available on Windows Store (screengrab)



Zuckerberg also confirmed that the company is working to bring dedicated WhatsApp to Android tablets. Already, the beta version is available for public testers and can be linked with the primary phone via a multi-device link feature.

It should be noted that Meta is also testing WhatsApp for iPad, but it has not officially made any public comments as such.

Also read | WhatsApp testing new feature to mute calls from spammers

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.