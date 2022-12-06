WhatsApp for iPhone to get picture-in-picture mode soon

Last week, WhatsApp announced a new feature 'Message Yourself'. It will allow users to chat one-to-one with themselves to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing another value-added Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature, which iPhone users have been praying for several years.

In the screenshot of the iPhone with WhatsApp v22.24.0.79 beta (iOS) version shared by WABetaInfo, we can see the app with a WhatsApp video call window on the home screen.



Picture-in-Picture feature on WhatsApp for iOS. Credit: WABetaInfo



With this feature, users will be able to simultaneously continue video calls and also operate others apps on the iPhone. For a long time, it has been available on Android mobiles and soon, if things go as planned, it will be available on Apple devices in a few weeks.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a security feature for the desktop version.

It plans to bring an option to lock the messenger home screen on the PCs. The user will be able to lock it with a password. Though, this will be offered as optional, device owners are recommended to make optimum use of the lock option as it will offer security to chat history and avoid prying by others who use the same system.

