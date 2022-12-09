WhatsApp: How to create your animated Avator DP, stickers

WhatsApp earlier in the week rolled out the much-awaited animated DP feature Avatar and stickers to the messenger app.

The Avatar feature is now available on both iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp. With this feature, users can create their own animated DP (Display Picture). The messenger app will offer a combination of diverse hairstyles, facial features, and outfits.

Here's how to create your Avatar on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Go Settings >> Tap Avatar below the profile photo

Step 2: You will be directed to the Avatar creation page >> There you start by selecting skin colour tone >> Hair style >> Hair Colour >> Outfit >>Body type >> Eye Shape >> eye colour (there is also option to select eye makeup

Step 3: Then, select Eye shape >> you also get the option to put Bindi on the forehead too >> Nose shape with piercings option

Step 4: Then, you will get to choose the shape of the mouth that matches the closest to your lips (and colour) >> Face shape with markings options>> Face line >> Facial Hair

Step 5: Then, follow up with if you have earrings or spectacles >> and finally after all the selection, tap the save button. WhatsApp automatically creates stickers with the saved avatar.



Steps to create Avatar on the WhatsApp messenger app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



If you don't like using Avatar anymore or re-do avatar creation, you can delete the existing animated images by following the procedure below:

Step 1: Tap Settings.

Step 2: Tap Avatar > Delete Avatar >> Tap Delete.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.