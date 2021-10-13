WhatsApp may end unlimited chat history, multimedia backup on Google Drive

WhatsApp in 2018 had signed a deal with Google to offer unlimited backup for users to keep their chat backups. Now, a report has emerged that WhatsApp users may lose the privilege to store old chat history and multimedia content on cloud storage.

Developer community blog WABetaInfo has claimed that WhatsApp is planning to bring a tool to help users remove unwanted media content and also resize (compress) the old files on Google Drive.

Recently, WhatsApp submitted a new beta 2.21.21.7 version to the Google Play Beta programme. In this version, the company has introduced a new option that lets users to manage the backup size. It has the option to exclude certain types of media, which do not need to be backed up.

It should be noted that neither WhatsApp nor Google has made any official statement with regard to the end of unlimited storage for chat history back up. However, given how Google ended unlimited photos back up in 2021, the introduction of the tool by WhatsApp does imply, it is likely to happen sooner or later.



WhatsApp to offer an option to users to manage the backup size. Credit: WABetaInfo



Google earlier this year in May discontinued the unlimited storage option for Photos on Android/iOS phones. One month before the deadline (June 1, 2021), the company introduced a new tool that was capable of identifying blurry photos, useless screenshots, and large videos, so users can delete them and make space for new quality images.

Read more | Why Google ended unlimited Photos app back up

Also, it has introduced to feature that can estimate how many years (or months/days) are left before the 15GB storage gets filled. These tools helped users to manage their multimedia content on their Google Drive.

Must read | Google Photos app gets tool to delete blurred photo and save storage

Now, many believe WhatsApp's upcoming tool will help people delete unwanted content and save only the important stuff.

As far as iCloud is concerned, iPhone users don't have such privileges. They only get 5GB storage and for extra space, people have to pay monthly fees.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.