WhatsApp testing full-fledged Channels feature

WhatsApp earlier in the year began testing channels option for customers to broadcast content on its messenger app. It is available on beta versions of Android and iOS.

Now, it has introduced new features that will offer more credibility and also improve the user interface of the app, reported WABetaInfo, WhatsApp testers' community blog.

The WhatsApp Channel feature is said to have received a new full-width messaging interface. Also, it will get a mute toggle option to reduce notifications of every response. It also gets a shortcut option too.

Most importantly, it gets verification status (with a green checkmark), which brings authenticity to the channel, particularly if the celebrity or the organisation, or media company is genuine or not. Add to that, it will get space for channel description too.

WhatsApp channels will get a tab showing the number of followers and for the latter, if they find the channel is misleading or spreading misinformation, WhatsApp is offering a report option too.



WhatsApp Channels feature on the Android beta app. Credit: WABetaInfo



The new options make the Channels a full-fledged feature that can make WhatsApp a platform for individuals and companies (corporate and media) to communicate to a wider audience than ever before, and become on par with Telegram.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing transcribe option for audio messages.

This is a really good value-added feature, as it will help voice message receivers in several social situations. For instance, sometimes, people will be in a meeting or virtual conference and when a voice message comes, they obviously can't let it play on the speaker. Instead, they can use the transcribe feature to know what the message is and if necessary respond immediately.

