WhatsApp to bring new online active 'hide' feature soon

Last month, WhatsApp introduced new privacy feature that offered an option for the user to protect the profile photo from strangers and even from people in the contact list.

Now, the Meta-owned company has plans to bring a kind of stealth mode that would allow users to hide their online active status from other users on the messenger app.

Keen-eyed folks at the WABetaInfo community blog have detected new features in the latest WhatsApp iOS beta. As you can see in the screenshot below, WhatsApp has a new tab in the Privacy section. It reads- ' WHO CAN SEE ME WHEN I'M ONLINE'. It comes with two options-- 'Everyone' and 'Same as Last Seen'.



WhatsApp iOS Beta. Credit: WABetaInfo



With this, users will be able to avoid pesky friends or family members from disturbing them with messages or calls.

In a related development, WhatsApp will bring an avatar feature for video calling soon.

It is believed that Meta has a broader plan of integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger apps with the Metaverse virtual platform.

With this, the user will be able present his/her animated avatar on all platforms. However, there is no official word on when the Meta-owned company will bring the avatar feature to WhatsApp.

