WhatsApp to bring support of iPad soon

After months of testing, WhatsApp earlier this year in March formally launched the much-awaited multi-device support for its messenger app. It allows users to link four different devices along with one phone via a registered mobile number.

However, WhatsApp supported only Android tablets, Macs, and Windows PCs. There was no option for messenger app users to link their accounts with their iPad.

Now, it has come to light that the Meta-owned company is almost ready to deploy Multi-device phase 2.0, where-in it has support WhatsApp for the iPad version.

WABetaInfo, a community blog known for tracking everything related to WhatsApp shared the screenshot of the iPad version's screen-gran on the social media platform.



WhatsApp for iPad beta (screen-grab). Credit: WABetaInfo



As you can see in the screen-grab below, the WhatsApp for iPad has a minimalist user interface, probably due to the aspect ratio of the device. It won't be difficult to move through the iPad app version and settings feature not just for rookies but also for phone users.

The new WhatsApp for iPad will be a boon to millions of Apple tablet users, as they don't have to keep track of Whatsapp messages on iPhone all the time. They will be able to receive and reply to people from the iPad itself.

In a related development, WhatsApp has revised the support for the messenger app on Apple devices.

From October 22 later this year, WhatsApp will stop working on devices running iOS 10 or iOS 11.

