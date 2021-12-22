WhatsApp to show privacy indicator during calls and messaging

Early in the year, WhatsApp was under a lot of heat for revising user privacy. It announced that the conversation and payment details exchanged between an individual and enterprise owner on the Business app version will be tracked and stored. And, it said the information though protected, will be used to offer ads to people.

And, it gave May 15 a deadline to accept the terms of services, or else people had to uninstall WhatsApp. Obviously, the Meta-owned company faced severe backlash and it buckled under pressure to postpone the deadline indefinitely.

Despite the assurance, several privacy-focused subscribed moved to Telegram and Signal. And, some stayed back.

Now, in a bid to win back the lost customers, WhatsApp will soon bring an indicator icon during the calling and messaging on the app, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

It would say the conversation between the two private individuals, is fully end-to-end encrypted and it cannot be tapped by private or by any government agency and not even WhatsApp will have any access to users' private data.

WhatsApp has introduced the privacy indicator in the beta version of the Android and iOS apps. It is seeking feedback from testers. As you can see in the screenshot below, both the calls and message tab will now feature -- 'Your status/personal calls are end-to-end encrypted' at the base.



WhatsApp will show privacy indicator for messaging and calls. Credit: WABetaInfo



The company believes that this indicator will make people feel safe that their personal privacy is protected.

