WhatsApp to show privacy indicator for calls and texts

WhatsApp to show privacy indicator during calls and messaging

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 12:43 ist

Early in the year, WhatsApp was under a lot of heat for revising user privacy. It announced that the conversation and payment details exchanged between an individual and enterprise owner on the Business app version will be tracked and stored. And, it said the information though protected, will be used to offer ads to people.

And, it gave May 15 a deadline to accept the terms of services, or else people had to uninstall WhatsApp. Obviously, the Meta-owned company faced severe backlash and it buckled under pressure to postpone the deadline indefinitely.

Despite the assurance, several privacy-focused subscribed moved to Telegram and Signal. And, some stayed back.

Now, in a bid to win back the lost customers, WhatsApp will soon bring an indicator icon during the calling and messaging on the app, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

It would say the conversation between the two private individuals, is fully end-to-end encrypted and it cannot be tapped by private or by any government agency and not even WhatsApp will have any access to users' private data.

WhatsApp has introduced the privacy indicator in the beta version of the Android and iOS apps. It is seeking feedback from testers. As you can see in the screenshot below, both the calls and message tab will now feature -- 'Your status/personal calls are end-to-end encrypted' at the base.


WhatsApp will show privacy indicator for messaging and calls. Credit: WABetaInfo

The company believes that this indicator will make people feel safe that their personal privacy is protected.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp
user privacy

What's Brewing

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

 