WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones

WhatsApp has announced to stop messenger app services for iPhone with iOS 10 and iOS 11 from October 24 (2022) onwards

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 23 2022, 11:41 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 11:41 ist

With two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger application in the world. It offers a simple user interface and over the years, WhatsApp has added value-added features including disappearing messages, image editing tools, and the latest emoji reactions.

However, for WhatsApp to work on a phone flawlessly, the latter should of capable hardware and operating system. So, every year the company discontinues support for certain devices.'

This year, WhatsApp has announced to stop its messenger service on iPhones with older versions iOS 10 and iOS 11.

If your iPhone has either of the iOS 10 or 11 series, you are advised to upgrade to iOS 12 or a newer iteration or else WhatsApp will stop working on your mobile.

"To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones. If we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp," reads the WhatsApp FAQ page.

Already WhatsApp has begun notifying iPhone owners with older versions of iOS 10  and iOS 11, that the messenger app will key functions initially and completely stop after October 24, 2022, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

In a related development, WhatsApp has announced to bring Premium Business subscription.

With this, subscribers will get privileges such as options to link registered mobile accounts with up to 10 devices, more than double the normal users (4 devices max).

WhatsApp Business Premium features

Also, the company offers the option for users to create custom business links so that enterprise owners can share them with customers for awareness.

