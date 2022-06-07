WWDC 2022: Apple previews new software for its devices

Like the previous years, the Cupertino-based company gave a sneak peek at the all-new versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS, which will be rolled to devices later this fall (September).

Apple iOS 16

The new OS for iPhone is bringing whole new lock screen features that offer customised multi-layered wallpaper options to move subjects within the art or photo. This way, users can hide the part of the time behind an object or in front of it. Also, users can add new widgets too. This way, iPhone gets a refreshing lock screen.

Add to that, users can swap between multiple lock screen options with just swipe gestures similar to how we do with the Apple Watch faces.

Also, Apple is decluttering the notifications on the lock screen by grouping the messages at the base in roll, while the rest of the space of the display is open and clean. Also, it is bringing Live Activities that would enable apps that offer live updates on sports can offer a continuous live feed of the score with a visually beautiful card. It also applies to the music app that can offer wide album art spread over the screen. Even food delivery, taxi ride apps, and more will also support this feature.

Furthermore, Lock Screen comes integrated with the Focus app. Once a user enables any one of the modes such as work, sleep, or commuting, only the relevant apps such as Phone, Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari can display the content on the screen.



The new iOS 16. Credit: Apple



Another big improvement coming with the iOS 16 is the edit feature for the Messages app. Yes, Apple beat Twitter by offering users to recall a sent text, edit it and then resend it again as a new message. That’s not all; users can undo recently deleted messages and recover them.

One of the highlight features of iOS 15 was the Live text feature that could detect the words on the photo, menu card, or billboard and help users copy the text to a message or notepad. But, it was limited to images. Now, with the iOS 16, the Live text feature can use in videos too. And, the feature will get the ability to quickly convert currency, translate text, and more.

Another new notable feature is the Safety Check. It can be helpful to users whose personal safety is at risk from domestic or intimate partner violence by quickly removing all access they’ve granted to others.

Also, with an emergency reset, users can easily sign out of iCloud on all their other devices, reset privacy permissions, and limit messaging to just the device in their hand. It also helps users understand and manage which people and apps they’ve given access to.

With the iOS 16, Apple for the first time since the launch of the Watch (1st Gen), is bringing the standalone Fitness app for iPhones. Currently, those with Watches can see the Fitness app on their Apple devices to track their progress on the activity rings and other health aspects.

There is also an iCloud Shared Photo Library that allows up to six family members to access photos within the group and also have the privilege to edit and edit photos anytime and anywhere. Also, the Camera app will offer a direct storage option to automatically move the image to the shared library soon after capturing the photo.

The new iOS 16 will be compatible with iPhone 8 (2017) and newer models.

Apple iPadOS 16

Besides all the new features- edit/recall on Messages app, Safety Check, Live text for videos, and more, the iPadOS 16 is bringing some standalone features of its own.

First is the Stage Manager. With this users can multitask and get things done with ease. Resize windows to look the way they want. And for the first time on iPad, users will be able see and operate multiple overlapping windows in a single view. With this, users can seamlessly switch between apps easier than ever before.



The new iPadOS 16. Credit: Apple



Another new thing coming with iPadOS 16 is the Free Form. With this users can host group video conferences and host project meetings with a presentation sharing feature. Here, all the invites can brainstorm with colleagues, share a link, and start working together instantly. As others add their thoughts, users can see changes on the canvas in real-time.

Also, the previously used app will be visible right behind the one users are currently working on. This way, the users don’t lose track of their work.

Users will also be able to utilise iPad Pro or iPad Air with the external display, with resolutions up to 6K, using Stage Manager.

Add to that the users will be able the change display resolution to fit more things on the screen. Also, the iPadOS 16 is bringing the Weather app for the first time for the iPad. It will have animations and beautiful full-screen maps.

The new iPadOS also brings a new redesigned Game Centre dashboard with a better visual interface to show what the user’s friends are playing, their scores and achievements.

With the Family Sharing feature, users can easily set up Apple devices for their children to control and set preferences for age‑appropriate media, Screen Time, location sharing, and more.

Apple macOS 13 Ventura

Most new things such as Freeform, Safety Check, and more coming with iOS/iPadOS 16, are also coming to Mac devices through macOS v13 aka Ventura.

With the Spotlight feature in the Photos app, users can easily find the right image with just the object description. For instance, if you type horse, all the photos having the said animal will come on top and this helps users zero in the required image.

With the Live Text feature, users can also search for images with actual words inside the photo and find the right one.



The new macOS 13 is called as Ventura. Credit: Apple



Apple says it has improved the Safari performance to get faster results for a query. Also, users can share bookmarks, send messages, and start FaceTime with friends right from Safari.

Apple is bringing Passkeys to offer password-less login features on Macs (and even on iPads). Users will be able to unlock devices using just their iPhone or biometric device.

With the Continuity Camera feature, users can make good use of the pro-grade cameras of the iPhones as web-camera for Macs. This way, users can host high-quality video conferences even with low light. Also, the Center stage feature will ensure the user is at the center of the frame at all times.

Another benefit of using an iPhone camera is that users can create new light effects such as studio light, which beautifully highlights the face and dim the background. With portrait modes, users can blur the background.

Apple watchOS 9

Some of the key improvements coming in the new customisation options in the workout app. With the new watchOS 9, users will be able to see new metrics by just turning Digital Crown to view like Activity rings, Heart Rate Zones, Power, and Elevation.

With the Heart Rate zones, users can gauge how much intensity the body and heart went through during a particular activity such as running. Also, time the laps and also recovery period right on the workouts.

Also, users can compare the results of the activity to the previous records and motivate users to better their performance in the next round.

Furthermore, users will be able to add Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, and Vertical Oscillation to the Workout Views to help understand how efficiently they run.



Key features of watchOS 9. Credit: Apple



These kinds of features were available on third-party apps, but now, Apple is bringing all the personalisation options to the native workout app of the Apple Watch.

Thanks to advanced sensors and an AI-powered tracking algorithm, the watches will be able to automatically sense changes in activity from swimming to running and to cycling.

Another major new feature coming with the WatchOS 9 is medication tracking. With deep integration of the Apple Watch and Health app (even on iPhone), users will be able to schedule medication on the calendar app to get timely reminders with details such as medicine name and how many tablets to be taken at that particular time.

The new watchOS 9 is coming with improved sleep tracking. The update will offer four metrics— awake, deep sleep, REM (Rapid Eye Movement) and core to help better understand the sleep pattern.

Also, the new watchOS 9 will offer a history of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation) variation pattern to know how frequently the heart is in arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats). It’s important because it may relate to the user’s risk of serious complications.

Apple is bringing four new watch faces with the watchOS 9. With Metropolitan, users customise the font of the numerals on the dial. Another is the Playtime. It is created in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton. And Astronomy, which is a remastered version to make good use of the expansive display of the Watch Series 7, to show cloud coverage around the world.

Also, the lunar watch face comes with integration to Hebrew, Islamic and Chinese calendars. With the Quick Actions gesture feature, users can double pinch action can activate a sports activity tracking or capture the photo.

Like the new notification feature of the iOS 16, the new watchOS will make the notification arrive unobtrusive banners. And, also the apps running in the background are prioritised over the rest of the apps in the Dock, making it easy to quickly return to them.

