Xbox Series X will be in short supply till mid-2021

Microsoft's Xbox Series X is one of the most powerful gaming consoles in the world. Many had plans to buy and also gift it to their loved ones during last Christmas but most of them couldn't get one as stocks were never enough.

Now, the more bad news is coming from the US that Microsoft won't be able to bridge the supply-demand gap at least till the middle of this year.

Mike Spencer, head of investor relations at Microsoft, in an interview with The New York Times, admitted that despite making all efforts to have full stocks for the holiday, just couldn't meet the demand. Though, Spencer happy to note that the company made $5 billion in gaming revenue, biggest to date.

Then Spencer added that Xbox Series X stocks will be stabilised only after June 2021. The supply chain is being streamlined to match pre-covid times. Until then, scalpers who have already have their hands on the Xbox Series X, are making a killing on reselling platforms such as e-Bay.

They are selling Xbox Series X for double the MRP of Rs 49,999 (India price) around the world.

It's the same with Sony, as it is also, not able to satiate PlayStation 5 series console demand in the market.

