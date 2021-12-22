Xiaomi 11i with 120W Hypercharge feature to launch in India next month

India's leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Wednesday (December 22) announced to launch new premium phone next month.

It has revealed that Xiaomi 11i will be debut on January 6, the company's first mobile of 2022. A key aspect of the upcoming device is the 120W Hypercharge technology.

Xiaomi 11i's high-tech charger is said to be capable of fully charging the phone from zero to 100 per cent within 15 minutes.



Xiaomi 11i 5G. Credit: Xiaomi



Speculations are rife that Xiaomi 11i is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which by the way is already available in China.

It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) AMOLED display, supporting up to a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 1200 nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is also said to boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots.

Under-the-hood, it will house a 6nmm class MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 UFS 3.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, and 4,500mAh battery with 120W charger.

In terms of photography, it will feature a triple-camera module- main 108MP (with Samsung HM2 sensor) + 120-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP+ 2MP tele-macro macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP sensor.

Xiaomi 11i is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000.

