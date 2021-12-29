Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

As promised, Xiaomi unveiled the next-generation premium smartphone series Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro in China.

The standard Xiaomi 12 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offers up to peak brightness of 1100 nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor backed by Android 11-based MIUI 13, 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and 4,500mAh battery with 67W charger. It also supports 50W wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) backed by 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor ( f/2.4) with 5MP tele-macro camera (f/2.4), 8K video recording with LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (80.5-degree Field-of-View).

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch full HD+ (3200 x 1440p) AMOLED display, supports dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, offers peak brightness up to 1500 nits, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.



Xiaomi 12 Pro series. Credit: Xiaomi



Under-the-hood, 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

It comes with triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.28-inch Sony IMX707 sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP Samsung JN1 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2) + 50MP Samsung JN1 2x portrait camera (f/1.9), 48mm focal length) with LED flash, support 8K video recording, and on the front, a 32MP snapper.

Both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, infrared sensor, Type-C USB, dual speakers with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos system, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, GPS (L1 + L5), and NavIC.

The company also unveiled Xiaomi 12X, but the device features the same hardware as the Xiaomi 12 but the only difference is that the former comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and also doesn't support wireless charging.



Xiaomi 12 series. Credit: Xiaomi



Xiaomi 12 comes in three variants --8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB-- for RMB 3,699 (approx. Rs 43,417), RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,938), and RMB 4,399 (around Rs 51,633).

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in three variants--8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB--RMB 4,699 (approx. Rs 55,154) , RMB 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,675), and RMB 5,399 (around Rs 63,370).

Both devices will be available in black, blue, or purple glass variants, or green vegan leather.

Whereas the Xiaomi 12X price starts at RMB 3,199 (approx. Rs 37,548).