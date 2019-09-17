Xiaomi India launches 4K UHD TVs, smart devices

Xiaomi India, on Tuesday, launched four models of smart television sets and other smart home products at the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru.

Apart from the flagship Mi TV 4X 65 inch (Rs 54,999), other models launched were the Mi TV 4X 50 inch (Rs 29,999), Mi TV 4X 43 inch (Rs 24,999) and Mi TV 4A 40 inch (Rs 17,999). The 4X series models have 4K UHD display panels, while the 4A has a Full HD panel.

Other products launched were the Mi Smart Water Purifier at Rs 11,999, Mi Smart Band 4 at Rs 2,299 and Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 at a crowdfunded special price of Rs 500. The black colour variant of the Mi Soundbar was also introduced at Rs 4,999.

Depending on the product, it will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, mi.com and Mi Homes and beginning September 18.

The new TVs have a redesigned version of PatchWall (Xiaomi’s user interface) based on Android 9 Pie and have Netflix and Amazon Prime integrated out of the box. The series is the first in the world that has Google’s Data Saver Mode.

Raghu Reddy (Head - Category and Online sales) Xiaomi India said, “We are not just a smartphone company and our wide offerings across categories in India is testament to that.

“With more 4K content now being produced, we wanted to make its viewing possible for much larger audience and we have thus announced three new 4K TVs,” he added.

The flagship Mi TV 4X is the first with Xiaomi’s in-house Vivid Picture Engine (VPE). It features a 4K 10-bit HDR display with a full-metal design, thin bezels and an ultra-bright display. It has a wide colour gamut and has RealityFlow (to convert 24 fps picture to 60 fps for the TV). It has 20W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

Mi TV 4X (50) and Mi TV 4X (43) also sport 4K 10-bit HDR displays, coupled with the same 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD. The Mi TV 4X series features VPE calibration, Xiaomi’s in-house image processing technology for deeper contrasts and better colours. It was announced that VPE will soon also be rolled out to the other Mi TV series.

The water purifier can be connected to an app and can be used to monitor water quality.