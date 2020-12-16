Xiaomi launches premium Mi QLED TV 4K series in India

After a week of teasing, Xiaomi on Wednesday (December 16) finally pull the wraps off the brand new premium Mi QLED TV 4K series in India.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K flaunts Aluminum alloy frames with a sandblasted metallic grey finish and has carbon finish around the back.

It sports a massive 55-inch near-bezel-less 4K resolution display with Wide Color Gamut - NTSC 100%, DCPI-3 - 95% and has 96% screen to body ratio. It also supports 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, up to HDR 10+, HLG, Reality Flow for a smoother, blur-free viewing experience while watching sports or playing graphics-rich games.

It has built-in Chromecast and runs the latest Android 10-based PatchWall OS and is powered by Vivid Picture engine, 64-bit class MediaTek quad-core (Cortex-A55 cores) CPU, Mali G52 MP2 GPU, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage. It also comes packed with a 30W audio system backed by six speakers (four full-range drivers and two tweeters).

The new Mi QLED TV ships with a massive speaker cavity which is 2.3x times the size of most systems. With 233% more volume Mi QLED TV 4K hosts 0.5L for each box making it a total of 1L speaker volume, delivering superior sound output from the drivers. It supports all the popular audio codecs, allowing users to stream apps and DTH with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support.



The new Mi QLED TV 4K series. Credit: Xiaomi India



As far as the connectivity is concerned, it will come with HDMI 2.1, eARC, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; 2x2 MIMO), USB x 2, Optical x 1, 3.5mm audio jack x 1, Ethernet x 1. The retail package also comes with Mi Remote with Quick Mute (double tap volume down key to mute), Mi Quick Setting (long press Mi button to access pictures, sound, and more features), and Quick Wake (turn on the TV in less than 5 seconds).

The Mi QLED TV 4K costs Rs 54,999 and will be available on mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and all retail stores including Vijay Sales from December 21 onwards.

