Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Power with quad-camera in India

Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomin on Thursday (December 17) took the wraps off the Redmi 9 Power series in India.

As the name suggests, the new budget phone promises a long battery life. It boasts a massive 6,000mAh keep the phone for more than two under normal usage. Also, the retail package comes with a 22.5W charger for fast charging and also supports reverse wired charging to power up other devices.

Another notable aspect of the Redmi 9 Power is its photography hardware. It features a quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture) with 118-degree ultra-wide-angle 8MP sensor (f/2.2), a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. It is capable of taking low-light images, high-resolution HD (720p), and full HD (1080p) videos. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.

The new Redmi 9 Power sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340×1080p) display with Dot Drop design and 400 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and also it shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 in addition P2i nano-coating, and rubberized ports for protection against accidental water splashes.

Xiaomi device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which also doubles up as a power button, an IR sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack on the top, and a Type-C port at the base. It also has stereo speakers.

Inside, it houses 11nm class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (Kryo 260) backed by Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB), and Android 10-based MIUI 12 OS.

Xiaomi's new Redmi 9 Power comes in four colours--mighty black, fiery red, electric green and blazing blue. It will be made available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively on Amazon, Mi store, authorised retail chains from December 22 onwards.

