Xiaomi launches Smart Standing Fan 2 in India

India's leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi on Monday (July 11) unveiled the Smart Standing Fan 2 series in India.

The new smart fan features a silent BLDC Copper-Wire motor and dual fan blades. The latter is said to be optimized to offer a gentler natural breeze.

The smart fan has an ultra-wide angle, 140-degree horizontal, and 39-degree vertical rotation. This design will enable the fan to push the cool wind up to a maximum range of 14 meters.

The 7+5-winged shaped blades rotate simultaneously and this increases the airflow for more powerful cooling. It should be noted that the maximum noise coming from the fan will not be more than 58 decibels.



Like Ikea's DIY (Do-IT-Yourself) furniture, Xiaomi's new 3kg smart fan features a minimalistic design and comes with a 6-step easy assembly process. Users can adjust the height. It can use as a standing or a table fan as per the need.

Furthermore, users can control the fan and switch between the natural breeze and direct blow with voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant-powers smart speakers.



Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, owners can control the airflow speed between 1 and 100 via the Mi Home app.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 series costs Rs 6,999. As part of the eight-year anniversary of the company foraying into the Indian market, Xiaomi is offering Rs 1,000 for limited time (July 11-18) on the mi.com website.

