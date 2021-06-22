Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Watch Revolve Active launched in India

Xiaomi on Tuesday (June 22) launched the much-awaited Mi 11 Lite along with the new Mi Watch Revolve Active series in India.

The new Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, offers peak brightness up to 800 nits, is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 screen shield, and comes with IP53 water-resistant certification.

With 6.8mm thickness and weighing in at a mere 157g, the Mi 11 Lite is one of the slimmest phones in the market.

Xiaomi's new phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports hybrid dual SIM slots (nano-SIM 1 nano + nano-SIM 2 or microSD)

It also comes packed with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The new Mi 11 Lite launched in India. Credit: Xiaomi



As far as photography hardware is concerned, it boasts--64MP (f/1.79) + 119-degree ultra-wide 8MP(f/2.20) sensor + 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro sensor. And on the front, it features 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.

The company will be available in three colours--Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black from June 25 onwards on Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi Studio, and authorised retail partners. It comes in two configuration-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999.

There is an early bird offer for customers with HDFC bank cards and they can avail up to Rs 1,500 cashback.

On the other hand, the Mi Watch Revolve Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED (454 × 454p) screen and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield in addition to DLC (Diamond-like carbon) coating.

It comes with a glass fiber-reinforced polyamide-based enclosure with 5 ATM waterproof certification.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active supports Amazon's Alexa digital assistant and is capable of sleep tracking, fitness tracking, 17 professional sports modes and 100 extended sports modes.

It comes with a 24/7heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation level) monitor, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric sensor, and ambient light sensor.



The new Mi Watch Revolve Active. Credit: Xiaomi



It also features a 12nm class GPS chip and supports GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and supports phones with Android 4.4 and iPhone with iOS 10 or later versions.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available in three color variants – Beige, Black, Blue at a starting price of Rs 9,999 from June 25 (12:00 pm) onwards on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores.



The new Mi Watch Revolve Active and straps. Credit: Xiaomi



The company is offering multiple strap variants: Olive green, leather black, maroon, beige, black, and blue. Users can also avail early bird offer of Rs 1000, coupled with the HDFC bank offer up to Rs 750.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.