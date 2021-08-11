Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with under-display camera launched

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi unveiled the new premium phone Mi Mix 4 series in China.

As advertised, Mi Mix 4 is the company's first-ever device to boast an under-display camera. The new-age design makes the camera hide behind a fully functional display and yet take brilliant pictures.

Thanks to this technological feat, Mi Mix 4 phone's front panel has a fully functional display with no obstruction to watch content in full view. Also, the bezel around the edges now is slim and uniform on all sides.

"While the camera is virtually invisible to the eye, Xiaomi MIX 4 combines its hardware and software capabilities to ensure the resulting photographs and videos captured using the front camera retain true colors and details. This is done through Xiaomi’s CUP technology, which minimizes light diffraction through a special circuit design, as well as a new transparent curved wiring Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) material coupled with imaging algorithms," the company said.



Mi Mix 4's under-display camera. Credit: Xiaomi



It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved full HD+ display with 10-bit TrueColor, support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. It also comes with an In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C audio, Hi-Res audio, Custom 1014 linear top speaker, 1216P linear bottom speaker tuned by Harman Kardon system.

Inside, it comes with a 5nm class 3.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 660 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 8GB /12GBLPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.



Mi Mix 4's camera. Credit: Xiaomi



As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple camera module-- main 108MP (1/ 1.33-inch Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.95, OIS, up to 100x zoom) + 13MP(f/2.2) 120-degree free-form ultra-wide camera + 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, up to 50x digital zoom, 8K video recording at 24fps, 4k 60 fps.

On the front, it features a 20MP(1.6μm) under-display camera with 4-in-1 Super Pixel.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 comes in four colours--Ceramic Gray, Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. It will be initially available in China in four configurations-8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for CN¥ 4,999 yuan (approx. Rs 57,365), CN¥ 5,299 yuan (around Rs 60,808), CN¥ 5,799 yuan (roughly Rs 66,545) and CN¥ 6,299 yuan (approx. Rs 72,283).

