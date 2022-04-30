Will clarify misunderstandings: Xiaomi after ED seizure

Xiaomi says 'will clarify misunderstandings with Indian authorities' after ED seizure

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 30 2022, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 19:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized funds worth Rs 5551.27 crore owned by Xiaomi India for violating the Indian foreign exchange law, the Chinese mobile manufacturing company has said that it will work with Indian authorities to "clarify any misunderstandings."

Xiaomi India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a China-based Xiaomi group. The seizure of assets came following investigations by the ED against Xiaomi in connection with alleged "illegal remittances" sent abroad by the Chinese firm in February.

(With DHNS inputs)

More to follow.....

Business News
Xiaomi
Enforcement Directorate
Technology News

