Year in Search 2022: IPL, Agnipath, FIFA World Cup dominate search trends in India

  Dec 07 2022, 12:05 ist
  updated: Dec 07 2022, 13:41 ist

Compared to 2021, which saw the worst of Covid-19 in the first half and also the vaccine roll-out in the second half, 2022 was eventful in a pleasant way in terms of globally popular sporting events such as the staging of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country and now, FIFA football World Cup is underway at Qatar. Even, entertainment-wise, south movies such as KGF-2, RRR, and Kantara becoming pan-India successes along with the Bollywood films- The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

Like the previous years, Google has come up with Year in Search 2022 edition shedding light on interesting things about what people searched the most on the Internet.

This year, sports dominated the most in the top 10 list of search trends of 2022. Six out of 10 were related to cricket, football, and athletics. 

People looked up for IPL schedules and scores on Google and also Co-Win portal was the second most searched term, as the government earlier in the year had advised citizens to take an optional third (precautionary) booster vaccine dose to thwart the spread of Covid-19 infections. Thankfully, the cases have slowed down in the country.


Debutant team Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League championship in 2022. Credit: PTI

Besides IPL, people searched for details of the FIFA football World Cup, Asia Cup (Cricket), ICC's T20 Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Indian Super League(Football). Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and KGF: Chapter 2 topped the movie trend, while E-shram card was the sixth most popular term searched on Google in India. For the uninitiated, E-Shram cards are offered to migrant and construction workers to deliver social security and welfare benefits in India.


Agnipath recruitment process was carried out earlier this year in Lucknow. Credit: PTI

And in the 'What is' category Agnipath Scheme was the most popular search word. It is a  central government-run scheme to recruit young soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.

Even the terms NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), NFT (Non-Fungible Token), and PFI (Popular Front of India) too came up second, third, and fourth, respectively, the most searched abbreviations on Google search in India. Recently, PFI was recently banned by the union government for anti-national activities in the country.

RankingOverallNear meHow toPersonalitiesMovies
1Indian Premier LeagueCovid vaccine near meHow to download vaccination certificateNupur SharmaBrahmastra: Part One – Shiva (Hindi)
2CoWINSwimming pool near meHow to download PTRC challanDroupadi MurmuK.G.F.: Chapter 2 (Kannada)
3FIFA World CupWater park near mePornstar martini how to drinkRishi SunakKashmir Files (Hindi)
4Asia CupMovies near meई श्रमिक कार्ड कैसे बनाएं
(How to make e-Shram card)		Lalit ModiRRR (Telugu)
5ICC Men's T20 World CupTakeout restaurants open now near meHow to stop motions during pregnancySushmita SenKantara (Kannada)
6Brahmastra: Part One – ShivaMalls near meHow to link voter ID with AadharAnjali AroraPushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
7e-SHRAM CardMetro station near meHow to make banana breadAbdu RozikVikram (Tamil)
8Commonwealth GamesRT–PCR near meHow to file ITR onlineEknath ShindeLal Singh Chaddha
9K.G.F: Chapter 2Polio drops near meHow to write Hindi text on imagePravin TambeDrishyam 2 (Hindi)
10Indian Super Leagueमेरे पास के किराये के मकान
(Rental houses near me)		Wordle how to playAmber HeardThor Love and Thunder

Ranking

Sports Events

What is...News EventsRecipes
1Indian Premier LeagueWhat is Agneepath SchemeLata Mangeshkar passingपनीर पसंदा
(Paneer pasanda)
2FIFA World CupWhat is NATOSidhu Moose walaModak
3Asia CupWhat is NFTRussia Ukraine warSex on the beach
4ICC Men’s T20 World CupWhat is PFIUP Election resultsChicken soup
5Commonwealth GamesWhat is the square root of 4Covid-19 cases in Indiaमलाई कोफ्ते
(Malai Kofta)
6Indian Super LeagueWhat is surrogacyShane Warne passingPornstar martini
7Pro Kabaddi LeagueWhat is solar eclipseQueen Elizabeth passingPizza margherita
8ICC Women’s Cricket World CupWhat is Article 370KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passingPan cake
9Australian OpenWhat is MetaverseHar Ghar Tirangaपनीर भुर्जी
(Paneer Burji)
10WimbledonWhat is myositisBappi Lahiri passingAnarse

