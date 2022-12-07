Year in Search 2022: IPL, Agnipath, FIFA World Cup dominate search trends in India

Compared to 2021, which saw the worst of Covid-19 in the first half and also the vaccine roll-out in the second half, 2022 was eventful in a pleasant way in terms of globally popular sporting events such as the staging of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country and now, FIFA football World Cup is underway at Qatar. Even, entertainment-wise, south movies such as KGF-2, RRR, and Kantara becoming pan-India successes along with the Bollywood films- The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.
Like the previous years, Google has come up with Year in Search 2022 edition shedding light on interesting things about what people searched the most on the Internet.
This year, sports dominated the most in the top 10 list of search trends of 2022. Six out of 10 were related to cricket, football, and athletics.
People looked up for IPL schedules and scores on Google and also Co-Win portal was the second most searched term, as the government earlier in the year had advised citizens to take an optional third (precautionary) booster vaccine dose to thwart the spread of Covid-19 infections. Thankfully, the cases have slowed down in the country.
Besides IPL, people searched for details of the FIFA football World Cup, Asia Cup (Cricket), ICC's T20 Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, and Indian Super League(Football). Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and KGF: Chapter 2 topped the movie trend, while E-shram card was the sixth most popular term searched on Google in India. For the uninitiated, E-Shram cards are offered to migrant and construction workers to deliver social security and welfare benefits in India.
And in the 'What is' category Agnipath Scheme was the most popular search word. It is a central government-run scheme to recruit young soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces.
Even the terms NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), NFT (Non-Fungible Token), and PFI (Popular Front of India) too came up second, third, and fourth, respectively, the most searched abbreviations on Google search in India. Recently, PFI was recently banned by the union government for anti-national activities in the country.
Google Search Trends: Year in Search 2022
|Ranking
|Overall
|Near me
|How to
|Personalities
|Movies
|1
|Indian Premier League
|Covid vaccine near me
|How to download vaccination certificate
|Nupur Sharma
|Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (Hindi)
|2
|CoWIN
|Swimming pool near me
|How to download PTRC challan
|Droupadi Murmu
|K.G.F.: Chapter 2 (Kannada)
|3
|FIFA World Cup
|Water park near me
|Pornstar martini how to drink
|Rishi Sunak
|Kashmir Files (Hindi)
|4
|Asia Cup
|Movies near me
|ई श्रमिक कार्ड कैसे बनाएं
(How to make e-Shram card)
|Lalit Modi
|RRR (Telugu)
|5
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup
|Takeout restaurants open now near me
|How to stop motions during pregnancy
|Sushmita Sen
|Kantara (Kannada)
|6
|Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
|Malls near me
|How to link voter ID with Aadhar
|Anjali Arora
|Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu)
|7
|e-SHRAM Card
|Metro station near me
|How to make banana bread
|Abdu Rozik
|Vikram (Tamil)
|8
|Commonwealth Games
|RT–PCR near me
|How to file ITR online
|Eknath Shinde
|Lal Singh Chaddha
|9
|K.G.F: Chapter 2
|Polio drops near me
|How to write Hindi text on image
|Pravin Tambe
|Drishyam 2 (Hindi)
|10
|Indian Super League
|मेरे पास के किराये के मकान
(Rental houses near me)
|Wordle how to play
|Amber Heard
|Thor Love and Thunder
Google Search Trends: Year in Search 2022
|Ranking
Sports Events
|What is...
|News Events
|Recipes
|1
|Indian Premier League
|What is Agneepath Scheme
|Lata Mangeshkar passing
|पनीर पसंदा
(Paneer pasanda)
|2
|FIFA World Cup
|What is NATO
|Sidhu Moose wala
|Modak
|3
|Asia Cup
|What is NFT
|Russia Ukraine war
|Sex on the beach
|4
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|What is PFI
|UP Election results
|Chicken soup
|5
|Commonwealth Games
|What is the square root of 4
|Covid-19 cases in India
|मलाई कोफ्ते
(Malai Kofta)
|6
|Indian Super League
|What is surrogacy
|Shane Warne passing
|Pornstar martini
|7
|Pro Kabaddi League
|What is solar eclipse
|Queen Elizabeth passing
|Pizza margherita
|8
|ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup
|What is Article 370
|KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passing
|Pan cake
|9
|Australian Open
|What is Metaverse
|Har Ghar Tiranga
|पनीर भुर्जी
(Paneer Burji)
|10
|Wimbledon
|What is myositis
|Bappi Lahiri passing
|Anarse
