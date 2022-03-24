You can now create GIFs on Twitter app for iPhones

It is a tough task for companies to be perched on top for long over the rival brands. It's no different for social media platforms such as Twitter. The latter has been testing and releasing new value-added features to keep the people engaged on the micro-blogging site.

Over the years, Twitter has introduced new features such as Spaces and even increased the character limit from 140 to 280, which the users loved. But, it also rolled out ephemeral posts feature Fleet, but was discontinued within eight months due to lack of response from the users.

Now, Twitter is back with a new feature that allows users to create GIFs and share on its app using the native camera app on iPhones.

Here's how to make GIFs on the Twitter app on iPhone:

Step 1: In the iOS Twitter app, tap on the new tweet '+' button

Step 2: Then, tap the 'Camera' icon at the base. Then, you will get the GIF option at the center and tap record. The GIF file gets created and can be instantly shared on Twitter.

It should be noted that the GIFs created on the Twitter app will also get stored in the native iOS Photos app as well. Users can reuse the GIFs on other social media platforms as well.

Ok GIFs aren’t new but what *is new* is the option to capture your own using the in-app camera on iOS. pic.twitter.com/3Hl6q78e6s — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 22, 2022

Unlike the Fleets, the new GIFs feature will definitely appeal to the younger generation to make the conversation fun on Twitter.

