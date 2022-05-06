You can now finally share big 2GB media files on WhatsApp

One of the two most requested features among WhatsApp features were-- one, disappearing messages and increase in media file size for transfer. Meta-owned company in late 2021, was able to finally introduce the former.

And now, the company has announced that messenger app users can send big files up to 2GB on WhatsApp.

"This is an increase from the previous limit of 100MB and we think will be helpful for collaboration among small businesses and school groups. We recommend using WiFi for larger files and we’ll display a counter while uploading or downloading to let you know how long your transfer will take," WhatsApp said on the official blog.

Furthermore, it also added that once the app is updated to the latest version, users will be able to react with emojis to the messages.



Reactions Emoji on WhatsApp. Credit: WhatsApp



Add to that, admins of a WhatsApp group will be able to add up to 512 members, double the current limit.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature that enables users to add up to 32 people in a voice group call.

And, WhatsApp has plans to bring the Communities feature that will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. This way, WhatsApp says people will be able to receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organise smaller discussion groups on what matters to them.

Read more | WhatsApp to bring Communities to messenger app

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.