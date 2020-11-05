You can now make payments via WhatsApp in India

Facebook first conceptualised the WhatsApp Payments for India almost two years ago, but couldn't get the statutory approval from the state-run National Payments Corporation of India as the latter had asked the company to first set up a local data storage center to protect Indian user's privacy.

However, Facebook not deterred by the delay went ahead by launching the WhatsApp Payments service in Brazil early this year in June, as it has quite a substantial user-base in the South American country.

Thursday (November 5) night, Facebook announced that the NPCI has finally given the official nod to start the WhatsApp Payments in India. The service, which was under testing with more than one million testers, is finally being rolled out to both the Android and iOS versions from Friday (November 6) onwards.

The company has tied up with five banks-- ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank in India.

Like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe, WhatsApp Payments works on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and users can link their bank account and do direct cash transfer in an instant.

All major payments players in India use the UPI framework, built by NPCI, for services such as peer-to-peer money transfer, utility payments, and phone recharges.

It should be noted that NCPI has asked WhatsApp to expand its user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million. Currently, WhatsApp has more than 400 million user-base.

In October, UPI processed over 2.07 billion transactions, up from over 1.8 billion the previous month.

Here's the official transcript of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on WhatsApp Payments launch in India: