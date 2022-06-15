You can now move WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone

In September 2021, WhatsApp announced the chat history transfer feature between iPhone and Android mobiles. But, it did not reveal the timeline for when it would the same for the Android to iPhone transfer feature.

Now, the Meta-owned company has finally introduced the long-awaited WhatsApp migration option.

Here's how to migrate your WhatsApp data from Android to Apple iPhone:

Prerequisite

Your old Android phone should be running Android 5.1 Lollipop or a newer version and the WhatsApp version should be v 2.22.7.74. Also, download 'Move to iOS' app from Google Play Store.

Your iPhone should be new or factory reset. It should run the latest iOS 15.5 update and the WhatsApp version should be v2.22.10.70

Also, both the devices must be connected to a power source and also connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Or else, the user needs to connect the Android device to the iPhone’s Wi-Fi hotspot.



WhatsApp users can now transfer their entire chat history from an Android smartphone to an Apple iPhone. Picture Credit: WhatsApp



Now, let's begin the transfer process

Step 1: Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 2: A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Step 3: Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Step 4: Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Step 5: Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Step 6: Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app.

Step 7: Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Step 8: Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Step 9: Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 10: Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Then, finish activating your new device and you’ll see the entire chat history data on Whatsapp.

