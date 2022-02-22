YouTube brings TiktTok-like 'Live rings' for mobile app

Having seen the meteoritic rise of the short video sharing app TikTok, YouTube in late 2020 incorporated a similar Shorts clip feature on its platform.

Now, the Google-owned company has announced to bring a new 'Live rings' feature that will instantly signal users that their favourite creator has started live video streaming.

As the name suggests, the 'Live rings' will show pulsating circle around the creator's profile photo with a 'Live' caption at the top.

"Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream," said Neal Mohan Chief Product Officer, YouTube.

It should be noted that the YouTube Shorts feature within a short span of time has gained a lot of prominence on YouTube. In fact, it has registered more than five trillion million views since its launch.

Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on @YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! @YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream. pic.twitter.com/QylUbpktum — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 18, 2022

In India too, with the TikTok ban still in place, the usage of Shorts creation tools and also view count have more than tripled since the beginning of December 2020.

"Both new and existing creators reached viewers across a broad range of topics with short-form content that tapped into the humor and familiarity of everyday life," said Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, India during an interview with DH earlier this month.

Read more | Our responsibility goes beyond removing policy violative content: YouTube India



Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.