YouTube brings TikTok-like 'Live rings' for mobile app

YouTube brings TiktTok-like 'Live rings' for mobile app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 22 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 12:43 ist

Having seen the meteoritic rise of the short video sharing app TikTok, YouTube in late 2020 incorporated a similar Shorts clip feature on its platform.
Now, the Google-owned company has announced to bring a new 'Live rings' feature that will instantly signal users that their favourite creator has started live video streaming.

As the name suggests, the 'Live rings' will show pulsating circle around the creator's profile photo with a 'Live' caption at the top.

"Really focused making it easier for users to find livestreams on YouTube so we're rolling out the Live rings feature on mobile! YouTubeCreators streaming live will now have a ring around the channel avatar & clicking on the avatar will take you directly to the livestream," said Neal Mohan Chief Product Officer, YouTube. 

It should be noted that the YouTube Shorts feature within a short span of time has gained a lot of prominence on YouTube. In fact, it has registered more than five trillion million views since its launch.

In India too, with the TikTok ban still in place, the usage of Shorts creation tools and also view count have more than tripled since the beginning of December 2020. 

"Both new and existing creators reached viewers across a broad range of topics with short-form content that tapped into the humor and familiarity of everyday life," said Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, India during an interview with DH earlier this month.

Read more | Our responsibility goes beyond removing policy violative content: YouTube India
 
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
YouTube Shorts
YouTube
TikTok

What's Brewing

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Breeding ban on bulldogs and cavaliers in Norway

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Fighting gender stereotypes in the world of arts

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

Korean celebrity couples that are couple goals

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 