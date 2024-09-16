Tencent’s Pony Ma reclaims title of China’s richest person

By Diana Li and Filipe Pacheco

Tencent Holdings Ltd. co-founder Pony Ma returned to the top of the wealth rankings in China, making him the latest tech billionaire to achieve the status.

Weak economic data from the world’s second-biggest economy sent some Hong Kong-listed shares lower on Monday, allowing Ma to surpass bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan with a fortune of $43.9 billion as of 2:23 pm local time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhong drops to third place, and Zhang Yiming, the founder of privately-held TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd., is second.

Ma’s wealth swelled lately as Tencent gains surpassed the performance of any similar-sized rival, riding a resurgence of gaming in China, the world’s biggest mobile arena. The success of blockbuster titles from its 'DnF Mobile' to 'Black Myth: Wukong' — a cultural phenom that it backed — coupled with pledges of support from Beijing, helped propel Tencent to levels not seen since Covid-era internet peaks.

That’s after China spent the better part of two years reining in the country’s most powerful tech firms, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., along with their ultra-rich founders. That clampdown eroded investor and entrepreneurial confidence and chilled a private sphere that was crucial in propelling the Chinese economic miracle of past decades.