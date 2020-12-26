Tesla to enter India before June 2021: Report

The most eagerly awaited launch for auto enthusiasts may be an even shorter wait, as Elon Musk's EV maker Tesla seals its plans to enter India before the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Tesla may resume bookings for its electric cars as soon as next month and start of the vehicles by June 2021, The Economic Times reported.

Musk had said in a tweet in 2016, that the electric car major would enter the Indian market with the Model 3. The car is expected to cost between Rs 55 to 60 lakh, ET reported citing an official source.

Model 3 is Tesla's most affordable car, achieving 215 miles (246 kms) of range per charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Tesla's facility in San Jose in 2015 and showed a keen interest in some of their path-breaking inventions.

In October, Maharashtra invited the US carmaker, weeks after its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted it would enter the country 'next year for sure', to set up its plant and operations there.

(With agency inputs)