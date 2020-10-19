Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe

Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Oct 19 2020, 17:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 18:31 ist

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it would export China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries this month.

Tesla, which started delivering vehicles made from its Shanghai factory in December, will export China-made cars in October to countries include Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland, the company said in a statement.

The Shanghai factory, Tesla's first car plant outside of the United States, aims to build 150,000 vehicles this year.

The electric vehicle maker, which sold more than 11,000 Model 3 cars last month in China, the world's biggest auto market, is also building new car manufacturing capacity in Shanghai to make it Model Y sport-utility vehicles.

Reuters reported in September that Tesla was planning to export Model 3 vehicles made in China to Asian and European markets, citing people familiar with the matter.

