The Lead: Covid-19 pandemic and electric vehicles

In this episode, Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, talks about the electric vehicle industry, its challenges and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected it.
Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today, we are joined by Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, to talk about electric vehicles. Hi Saurav, welcome to DH Radio.
Saurav Kumar: Hi. Thank you for having me on the show.
Ahmed: You have been in the business for a very long time and standing in 2021, how do you see the future of EVs?
Saurav: Let me take a step back and look at the entire EV ecosystem. As a country, it has been about 14 years now that India has been toying with the idea of EVs...
To know more about the conversation, listen to DH Radio.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics
To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims
Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds
Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?
Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India
How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets
Computer chips are the new toilet paper
What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?