The Lead: Covid-19 pandemic and electric vehicles

The Lead: Covid-19 pandemic and electric vehicles

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 16:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In this episode, Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, talks about the electric vehicle industry, its challenges and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected it.

Ahmed Shariff: Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio. Today, we are joined by Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, to talk about electric vehicles. Hi Saurav, welcome to DH Radio.

Saurav Kumar: Hi. Thank you for having me on the show.

Ahmed: You have been in the business for a very long time and standing in 2021, how do you see the future of EVs?

Saurav: Let me take a step back and look at the entire EV ecosystem. As a country, it has been about 14 years now that India has been toying with the idea of EVs...

To know more about the conversation, listen to DH Radio.

