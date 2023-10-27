Theatre that hosts the Oscars is up for sale

The Dolby Theatre, which has hosted the Academy Awards in Los Angeles for more than two decades, is up for sale.

The 3,400-seat theater could trade for about $70 million, according to a person with knowledge of the possible sale who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The listing also includes two parking lots.

The Dolby Theatre, formerly the Kodak Theatre, has a contract to host the Oscars through 2028, according to a presentation by brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. In addition to the annual red carpet awards show, it’s a venue for concerts and other performances.