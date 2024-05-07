TikTok, ByteDance sue to block US law seeking sale or ban of app

It also said TikTok has spent $2 billion to implement measures to protect the data of US users and made additional commitments in a 90-page draft National Security Agreement developed through negotiations with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). That agreement included TikTok agreeing to a "shut-down option" that would give the US government the authority to suspend TikTok in the United States if it violated some obligations," according to the suit.