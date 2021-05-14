Tokyo stocks open higher on US rallies

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.55 percent or 424.51 points at 27,872.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.33 percent or 24.63 points to 1,873.67.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains on US rallies," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

Investors were watching earnings reports by major companies, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 108.62 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.44 yen in New York late Thursday.

Honda was up 0.85 percent at 3,322 yen ahead of its earnings report due later in the day.

Japan Post was up 1.25 percent at 934.2 yen, while Toshiba was down 1.23 percent at 4,415 yen ahead of their earnings reports due later in the day.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 1.3 percent at 34,021.45.