business

Top 10 richest people in the world in 2024

For the first time in over nine months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lost the top spot as the world’s richest person to Jeff Bezos. He relinquished his position after his shares in Tesla Inc. dropped by 7.2 per cent on March 4th. With Bezos surpassing Musk to become the richest person on earth, let's take a look at the current top ten richest people in the world.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 07:27 IST

The founder of Amazon.com Inc., Jeff Bezos, tops the list with a wealth of $200.3 billion.

The founder of Amazon.com Inc., Jeff Bezos, tops the list with a wealth of $200.3 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks second on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $198 billion.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks second on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $198 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is the third richest person with a net worth of $197 billion.

Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is the third richest person with a net worth of $197 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Fourth on the list was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $179 billion.

Fourth on the list was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $179 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates rounds off the top 5 list of richest people with a net worth of $150 billion.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates rounds off the top 5 list of richest people with a net worth of $150 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $143 billion and ranks sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $143 billion and ranks sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Credit: Twitter/@Steven_Ballmer

Warren Buffett is the seventh richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at a whopping $133 billion.

Warren Buffett is the seventh richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at a whopping $133 billion.

Credit: Reuters

Larry Ellison has a net worth of $129 billion and ranks eighth among the world's richest people.

Larry Ellison has a net worth of $129 billion and ranks eighth among the world’s richest people.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Larry Page is the ninth richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at $122 billion.

Larry Page is the ninth richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at $122 billion.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Google co-founder Sergey Brin features tenth in the list and has a net worth of $116 billion.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin features tenth in the list and has a net worth of $116 billion.

Credit: Wikimedia Commons

(Published 05 March 2024, 07:27 IST)
World newsElon MuskBusiness NewsWarren Buffettjeff bezos

