Top 10 richest people in the world in 2024

The founder of Amazon.com Inc., Jeff Bezos, tops the list with a wealth of $200.3 billion.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks second on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $198 billion.
Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault is the third richest person with a net worth of $197 billion.
Fourth on the list was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $179 billion.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates rounds off the top 5 list of richest people with a net worth of $150 billion.
Steve Ballmer has a net worth of $143 billion and ranks sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Credit: Twitter/@Steven_Ballmer
Warren Buffett is the seventh richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at a whopping $133 billion.
Larry Ellison has a net worth of $129 billion and ranks eighth among the world’s richest people.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Larry Page is the ninth richest person in the world. His net worth now stands at $122 billion.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Google co-founder Sergey Brin features tenth in the list and has a net worth of $116 billion.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
(Published 05 March 2024, 07:27 IST)