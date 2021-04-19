Toyota says it will introduce 15 BEVs, expand electric lineup by 2025

Toyota to introduce 15 BEVs, expand EV lineup by 2025

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 19 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 16:37 ist
The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement. Credit: Reuters Photo

 Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.

Carmakers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emission regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emission vehicles.

Japan's biggest carmaker also said at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday it plans to launch more than 20 new energy vehicles in China by 2025. 

Toyota
Electric Vehicle

