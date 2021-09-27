Toyota to discontinue Yaris sedan due to lack of demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has decided to stop the production of its C-segment sedan Yaris in India from Monday due to lack of demand.

“This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022,” TKM said in a statement.

Further, Toyota will continue to cater to all Yaris customers’ needs through its dealer service outlets across the country, along with the promise of availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for minimum next 10 years on this discontinued model.

“One of our unwavering principles is putting the customer first. Toyota’s product strategy is based on enhanced quality, developing new innovative technologies, continuous market study to identify the key focus areas towards meeting the changing customer preferences and trends,” the company said.