TVS Motor Company records 25% increase in sales in December

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 25 per cent rise in total dispatches at 3,01,898 units in December 2023.

The company had sold a total of 2,42,012 units in December 2022, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Two-wheelers sales were at 2,90,064 units in December 2023 as compared to 2,27,666 units in the same month last year, up 27 per cent, it added.