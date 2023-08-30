TVS SCS appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

The company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its board, taking the number of independent directors to five. S. Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board to pursue his personal interests, the company said in a statement.

“TVS SCS is now at an inflexion point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history. We always believed in the Growth Framework – Customer, Capability, Country – as we built on the company's resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth,” Dinesh said after being appointed to the top post.