TVS SCS appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, promoted by TVS Mobility Private Limited, on Tuesday announced the appointment of R Dinesh as its Executive Chairperson, succeeding incumbent S Mahalingam, who stepped down after completing his two-term tenure as an independent director.
Dinesh, currently the Executive Vice Chairman of TVS Supply Chains Solutions, is also the President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The company also announced the appointment of K Ananth Krishnan and Narayan K Seshadri as additional Independent Directors on its board, taking the number of independent directors to five. S. Ravichandran, Non-Executive Director has resigned from the Board to pursue his personal interests, the company said in a statement.
“TVS SCS is now at an inflexion point and poised to open yet another new chapter of exponential growth in its illustrious history. We always believed in the Growth Framework – Customer, Capability, Country – as we built on the company's resilient business model with multiple drivers for profitable growth,” Dinesh said after being appointed to the top post.