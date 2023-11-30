Uber Green launched in Bengaluru; offers sustainable transport option

Bengaluru: Cab aggregator Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its global flagship electric vehicle service Uber Green in Bengaluru which allows residents of the tech city to book sustainable and eco-friendly rides on their app.

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge flagged off the first Uber Green vehicles from the Bengaluru Palace on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The cab aggregator said Uber Green is now available in several parts of the city including most of central Bengaluru and that it will soon be extended to more parts of the city.