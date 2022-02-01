2022-23 declared 'International Year of Millets'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the year 2022-23 would be the 'International Year of Millets'.

"Support will be given for post-harvest value addition, enhancing domestic consumption and branding millet products nationally as well as internationally," she said.

Prior to this, the year 2018 had been declared as the 'National Year of Millets'.

India is among the largest global producers of millets with Rajasthan the top millet-producing state, catering to over 40 per cent of total production in the country.

Karnataka also ranks pretty high in terms of millet production, with the state producing over 3 lakh tonnes of millets every year.

The finance minister also noted that chemical-free natural farming would be promoted throughout the nation with a focus on 5-km-wide corridors of farmer land along the River Ganga.

