2022-23 declared 'International Year of Millets'

2022-23 declared 'International Year of Millets'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 12:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the year 2022-23 would be the 'International Year of Millets'.

"Support will be given for post-harvest value addition, enhancing domestic consumption and branding millet products nationally as well as internationally," she said.

Prior to this, the year 2018 had been declared as the 'National Year of Millets'.

Budget 2022 Live on DH

India is among the largest global producers of millets with Rajasthan the top millet-producing state, catering to over 40 per cent of total production in the country.

Karnataka also ranks pretty high in terms of millet production, with the state producing over 3 lakh tonnes of millets every year.

The finance minister also noted that chemical-free natural farming would be promoted throughout the nation with a focus on 5-km-wide corridors of farmer land along the River Ganga.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Business News
Union Budget 2022
Finance Ministry
Nirmala Sitharaman
Millets

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 