A well crafted growth-oriented Budget, says Sanjiv Bajaj, Bajaj Capital

By Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital

Budget 2022 appears to be a well-crafted growth-oriented budget to promote overall economic activity in the country. With several proposals around capital expenditure, job creation and more, Budget 2022 is bringing the focus back on infrastructure, affordable housing, development of MSMEs, and the farm economy. The budget also has several proposals for the growth of the start-up ecosystem. For the taxpayers, no change in personal income tax structure has come as a relief with no tinkering with the existing rates as well.

Track Latest Updates on Budget Here

Announcements around the setting up of urban capacity building are expected to utilize the strengths of the infrastructure and capital goods sector to a large extent. The introduction of Central Bank digital currency (CBDC) has been announced and will be a reality soon. Taxation of virtual assets has also been put in place for those dealing in digital assets. Overall, the budget is progressive and on the back of buoyant tax collections, the country seems to be all set to move to a higher growth trajectory in the years ahead." - Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital

Check out the latest videos on Union Budget 2022: