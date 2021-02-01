Budget 2021 | Aatmanirbhar packages worth Rs 27.1L cr announced to deal with Covid-19: Sitharaman

The Modi government announced Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech.

"In May 2020, govt announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, to sustain the recovery further we also rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. Total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crores," she said.