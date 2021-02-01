Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her speech of Union Budget 2021 Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission, with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore.

For the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission in urban India, the government will focus on waste-water management, reduction in the use of single-use plastic, air pollution and waste from construction activities.