Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0

The government will focus on waste management and reduction of air pollution

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2021, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:49 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her speech of Union Budget 2021 Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 mission, with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore.

For the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission in urban India, the government will focus on waste-water management, reduction in the use of single-use plastic, air pollution and waste from construction activities.

