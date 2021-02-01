Budget 2021 | Focus to make quality healthcare more accessible, says Reliance General Insurance CEO

BUDGET 2021
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: First paperless Budget sold almost every sector, Mamata hits out at Modi govt Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro
'Focus to make quality healthcare more accessible'

The ‘highest-ever’ allocation on road infrastructure especially will be beneficial for the upliftment in economic activities, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:46 ist
Credit: reliancecapital.co.in

By Rakesh Jain,

The clear focus of the Budget is to make quality healthcare more accessible and investment in this sector needs to go up.

The Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana which is meant to strengthen the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary health centres is an essential step for health facilities to reach every nook and corner of the country.

The Government’s decision to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector is a welcome move as it was long-standing industry demand and will certainly help attract larger foreign investment, technical know-how and strengthen the ability of the insurance sector to become globally competitive.

 

This is also a great move to attract more capital to expand the business and it would also potentially boost the government’s divestment programme.

The ‘highest-ever’ allocation on road infrastructure especially will be beneficial for the upliftment in economic activities.

With the slew of announcements, the insurance segment is poised to grow and the economy will also recover from the slowdown.

(The author is ED & CEO at Reliance General Insurance)

