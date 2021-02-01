Budget 2021 | Focus to make quality healthcare more accessible, says Reliance General Insurance CEO

By Rakesh Jain,

The clear focus of the Budget is to make quality healthcare more accessible and investment in this sector needs to go up.

The Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana which is meant to strengthen the Primary, Secondary and Tertiary health centres is an essential step for health facilities to reach every nook and corner of the country.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

The Government’s decision to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector is a welcome move as it was long-standing industry demand and will certainly help attract larger foreign investment, technical know-how and strengthen the ability of the insurance sector to become globally competitive.

This is also a great move to attract more capital to expand the business and it would also potentially boost the government’s divestment programme.

The ‘highest-ever’ allocation on road infrastructure especially will be beneficial for the upliftment in economic activities.

With the slew of announcements, the insurance segment is poised to grow and the economy will also recover from the slowdown.

(The author is ED & CEO at Reliance General Insurance)