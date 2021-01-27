Budget 2021: 'Need policies that push recycling'

Budget 2021: Govt should adopt policies that encourage recycling, says CEO of Lohum

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 27 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 21:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

By Rajat Verma

We believe import substitution is critical if we want e-mobility to be sustainable. Over $5-10 billion can be saved if we produce raw material from recycling. The government should adopt fiscal policies that encourage recycling. Further, we see gaps in the battery ecosystem which is one of the costliest components of EV. Lithium-Ion Batteries need to have a 5% GST regime to normalise them with EVs. Finally, we absolutely appreciate the government's execution of FAME 2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles). Subsidies are helping the ecosystem considerably and we would want the government to extend this scheme to 2025.

(The author is founder and CEO at Lohum)

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Electric Vehicles

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials

 