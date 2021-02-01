Budget 2021 | It'd help to include all components of New Education Policy, says GuruQ CEO

By Minal Anand,

The idea of strengthening more than 15,000 schools was a much-needed step for the betterment of the future.

It would really help to include all the components of the New Education Policy. Setting up 100 sainik schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools and state will surely uplift the education system.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

With the setting up of the Higher Education Commission, it will be a big boost to the whole country.

The allotment of Rs 3,000 crore for skilling initiatives for the youth is a strong and a recommended step. Also, building schools in rural and backward regions is a great move to make a better life for the needy one’s”.

(The author is CEO and Founder of GuruQ)